Taylor Swift tops Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped global streaming list

The music streaming service Spotify has crunched the numbers and once again given music fans a definitive look at what listeners loved in 2023. Their Wrapped roundup spotlights the top artists, albums, songs and podcasts for the year (along with some music trend insights), and there weren’t many spoilers in the top spots.

Taylor Swift took top honors as the most-streamed artist both globally and in the U.S., racking up more than 26.1 billion streams total so far in 2023. Spotify went all in to honor this achievement, adding a new limited-time feature that changes the color of the progress bar to match the corresponding “era” when a Taylor Swift song is played. Oh, and there’s also this lavish video:

MORE: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour film will have bonus songs when it streams in December

That clip finally solves the mystery of the cryptic billboards that have been popping up in locations like Sao Paulo, Jakarta and New York with the Spotify logo. Each contained a visual nod to a different Taylor Swift era, and they’re assembled for the central image in the video announcing Swift’s accomplishment — the latest in a very big year, financially speaking.

Other big winners include Miley Cyrus, whose hit “Flowers” was the top global song with 1.6 billion streams. Country crooner Morgan Wallen had the most-streamed song in the U.S. with “Last Night” off his Billboard No. 1 album “One Thing at a Time.” That album was Spotify’s most-streamed album in the States, while Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” took the top global album spot for a second year. Bad Bunny finally ended his three-year reign as Spotify’s top artist, coming in second in 2023 behind Swift.

The Joe Rogan Experience enjoys a fourth consecutive year as the most-streamed podcast. The top sports podcast specifically was New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which may or may not have something to do with Kelce’s new girlfriend.

If you’ve got a Spotify account, you can log in to listen to songs from Wrapped 2023. New features like “Me in 2023” are coming soon, which sums up your listening style as one of 12 character personalities.

Taylor Swift tops Spotify’s 2023 Wrapped global streaming list originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

