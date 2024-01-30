Teachers can get free Colgate toothbrush kits for their students

If you’re a teacher, you need all the help you can get when it comes to getting supplies and materials for your students. Luckily, there are companies out there that are all too happy to lend a hand, if you know where to look.

One notable offer in 2024 is from Colgate, which is providing free Head Start dental health kits for entire classrooms. All teachers have to do is go to the sign-up page to receive the kits through Colgate’s Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program.

The kits are designed for students up to age 6 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. They include toothbrushes and toothpaste, plus classroom materials — a brushing chart, posters and other oral hygiene materials. You’ll receive enough dental hygiene supplies for 24 students.

To receive this freebie, fill out a short form, providing information about your school — specifically, languages spoken there and access to technology. You’ll also provide a valid school address to be eligible.

MORE: Teachers can once again get classroom pets—for free—through grant program

352172

MORE: Teachers can get a free subscription to the Calm app—it usually costs $60

While you’re stocking up for the semester, be aware that Colgate isn’t the only company offering free or discounted products to teachers. Here’s a list of some great ways for qualified educators to stretch their budget in 2024.

Every classroom of younger kids needs crayons, and teachers can get them for free through the Crayon Project, a nonprofit that provides kits full of crayons and “multicultural art supplies” to local schools and nonprofits. Simply fill out a form and provide a qualified address in the U.S.

Teachers can use Word, Excel and other software tools in Microsoft 365 to keep their lesson plans organized. Microsoft lets you sign up and receive a free copy of the software suite.

Studentreasures.com lets teachers send away for a free self-publishing kit. The company also offers guides and support so your students can produce their own hardcover books on a variety of school topics.

A good pair of shoes is just as essential as No. 2 pencils for active educators. Reebok has an ongoing program where teachers (along with essential workers, government employees and members of the military) can register to get 50% off sneakers and other goods.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.