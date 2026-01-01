Tina Nguyen joins WXYZ and The Spot Detroit 20 from FOX 32 Chicago, where she served as Sports Anchor and Reporter. During her time there, Nguyen covered Chicago’s biggest sporting events, including the MLB All-Star Game, the Chicago Bears and quarterback Caleb Williams, the Cubs’ postseason, and iconic local teams including the Bulls, Blackhawks, and White Sox.

Previously, Nguyen served as Sports Reporter at KTNV ABC13 in Las Vegas, where she helped grow the station’s sports team and coverage. She covered major local events and teams including Formula 1, the Vegas Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship, the Las Vegas Aces’ WNBA championship teams and the NFL Draft.

Nguyen also worked with the National Basketball Association (NBA) in New Jersey, where she hosted "WNBA News" on Instagram and produced content for the league’s social media platforms reaching more than 37 million people.

“I am excited to join the team at WXYZ and The Spot Detroit 20 to lead the station’s sports coverage,” said Nguyen. “This is an amazing opportunity to be in a city that is so passionate about sports and to cover teams with such rich histories like the Pistons, Lions, Tigers and Red Wings, along with the top college programs across the region. I cannot wait to learn more about the city and get to know the people who call Detroit home.”

She added, “My parents immigrated to the United States from Vietnam to build a better life for their family. Their story is a constant reminder of what is possible through sacrifice, hard work and opportunity. I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue my own version of the American dream, and I carry their journey with me in everything I do. To have the chance to lead sports coverage in a city like Detroit is something I am deeply grateful for, and I hope my journey can inspire other young people to pursue their own dreams, too.”

Nguyen's arrival comes as Detroit enters one of the most exciting periods in its sports landscape, with championship aspirations across the professional ranks and major sporting events drawing national attention to the region.