Eastbound I-94 closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn due to crash with 4 semis

MDOT
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ — MDOT says Eastbound I-94 is closed at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn due to a crash involving four semis and a fire.

It's not clear at this time if anyone has been injured. MDOT posted information about the incident on X, the social media networks formerly known as Twitter.

MDOT also says it's unclear at this time when the freeway will be back open.

