PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Right now, crossing the Woodward Loop is like playing a real-life game of Frogger: people are forced to cross five lanes of traffic, and cars tend to go well above the speed limit. But changing this area to a two-way loop could be a game-changer for businesses in Pontiac.

Watch Ali Hoxie's report below

Woodward Loop in Pontiac set to go from one-way circle to two-way avenue

This video was recently published by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) on YouTube. It explains MDOT's plans to convert the Woodward Loop; the idea here is to slow thing down and make it easier for people to walk into the downtown area. The proposed improvements, MDOT says, would restore two-way traffic to the loop, creating pedestrian and bicycle access.

I asked Karen Jorgensen, the owner of Pontiac's Little Art Theater, if she thinks the project will lead to her getting more business.

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“Oh absolutely, no doubt about it," she replied. “My thoughts, after living down here for about 15 years, I can only see it being a benefit for us.”

Jorgensen told me that most of her customers are regulars, but that she would love to see more friendly faces exploring downtown Pontiac and stopping in.

“I think having the traffic slowed down a bit will draw more attention to the downtown; people will be more apt to come in," Jorgensen said.

But right next door, at Club 49, manager Kelly Ledger has some doubts.

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“I don’t think people are good with change; honestly, it has been that way forever, and it would just be too confusing, like when we did the roundabouts, and nobody knew how to do those," Ledger said. "I think it would cause more chaos than anything.”

The original start for construction was supposed to be in 2024 or 2025. Work on the Woodward Loop won't start until 2028, but there is other work that will be happening ahead of time, leading up to the big loop project that people should know about.

“We want to just bring this back to the forefront of their thoughts, to let them know this is coming, that we are starting, and we want to make sure they understand how we are going to maintain traffic," said Lori Swanson with MDOT's Oakland Transportation Service Center.

This fall, MDOT will convert Pike Street to two-way traffic, between Mill and the Northbound Loop.

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The move is meant to ease congestion during M-59 or Huron Street construction, which begins in the spring of 2027. That project will close the stretch between the northbound and southbound sides of the loop until fall 2027.

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Cass Avenue will also be converted to two-way traffic at the same time.

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“I’m all about renovation, innovation change, I think it can only be for the better to be honest," said Julian Carroll, a Pontiac resident.

MDOT is hosting a public meeting about this project on Wednesday, May 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Bowens Senior Center, located at 52 Bagley Street.



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