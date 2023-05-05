Watch Now
Transgender Rights: America's Divide

Scripps News investigates recent trends in bills restricting transgender rights, and hears from members of Montana's legislature on the issue.
Scripps News
Posted at 9:47 PM, May 04, 2023
So far this year, bills restricting transgender rights are set to become law in 14 states. Maritsa Georgiou anchors a special report from Helena, Montana, where a contentious showdown between the first female transgender representative in Montana's legislature and the House Speaker ended in the transgender representative's censure.

Scripps News held exclusive interviews with Montana House Speaker Matt Regier and Rep. Zooey Zephyr, days after she was banned from the House Chamber. This special report also features original Scripps News / YouGov polling on transgender rights and gender-affirming care.

