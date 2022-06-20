You Can Stay In A Tree Fort At The Largest Treehouse Resort In The World

As a kid, few things were more fun than climbing up a ladder to a treehouse to have a secret club meeting or simply enjoy the awesome bird’s-eye view. If you’ve always longed to re-create that joy of living amidst the branches as an adult, you’ll soon get the chance at the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort in Tennessee.

Set to begin taking reservations this summer or fall, the Sanctuary Treehouse is situated on 40 acres in Sevierville, Tennessee, near the Smoky Mountains, and it is gearing up to be the largest treehouse resort in the world.

There will be three types of rentals at the resort: The Tree Fort (which can accommodate two to six guests), the Tree Fort Double (two treehouses connected with a movable drawbridge) and the Luxe (with features like a king-size gel cooling bed, copper clawfoot bathtub, bamboo jet shower and outdoor tub).

Some fun features of the treehouses include whiskey barrel bathroom sinks, kitchenettes, decks with grills and wood-burning fireplaces, plus unique “tree fort”-specific additions like climbing ropes, bucket pulleys, spiral slides, secret ladders and drink chutes for sending cans and bottles from the kitchen down to the porch below.

Better still, the treehouses are accessible only by solar-powered golf carts, so guests will be able to rest and relax in their treetop hideaways without being disturbed by traffic noise.

This recently-posted YouTube preview of the Sanctuary Treehouse Resort shows off some of the treehouses under construction, along with a tantalizing glimpse of the location you’ll be staying in:

Creating this rustic oasis is a family affair, as the concept was dreamed up by Amanda and Brian Jensen, and their four kids have been involved in the design and creation of the resort, too.

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park consistently ranks among the most-visited national parks in the U.S. (2021 saw over 14 million visitors to the park). By setting the resort near the famous park, the Jensens aim to attract some of those nature-loving tourists who are looking for quiet and eco-friendly accommodations.

While the first six treehouses are set to be completed by fall, the ultimate goal is to have 130 individual treehouse rentals across the Sanctuary’s 40 acres of land.

The resort’s social media pages have been posting updates with photos and videos so people can get a glimpse of all the innovative — and interactive — features they can expect from the modern-day treehouses.

This TikTok video from April shows off some of the treehouses’ unique touches:

In this video posted to the resort’s Facebook page, you can watch as a bed turns into a wall with a bar by using a hand crank. And this Facebook post from early June shows off the cozy outdoor fireplaces that are set on the decks of the treehouses.

The first completed treehouse has been dubbed “Chasing Fireflies” as a nod to the spectacular display put on each year by the synchronous fireflies in Tennessee’s Smoky Mountains. Plus, the family’s oldest daughter, Ava, is an artist who has captured the wonder of the annual firefly show in her paintings.

It certainly seems like a magical place to get away and find some fun and relaxation against the backdrop of the Smoky Mountains. Would you rent a treehouse for your next vacation?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.