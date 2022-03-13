Trial in plot to kidnap, kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer delayed

WXYZ — The trial of four men in a plot to kidnap and kill Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been delayed. According to a court order entered today in Federal Court in Grand Rapids, "an essential trial participant alerted the court this afternoon of developing symptoms of and testing positive for Covid over the weekend."

The order continues, "assuming no other complications, the court hopes to re-convene trial on Thursday, March 17, 2022."

The order was signed by Judge Robert Jonker who is the Chief Judge and presiding over the trial.

An undercover FBI Agent who infiltrated the group and is only known publicly as "Mark" was scheduled to be the next witness.

Brandon Caserta, of Canton Township, Daniel Harris of Lake Orion, Adam Fox of Grand Rapids, and Barry Croft of Delaware are on trial. Two others charged by the feds, Ty Garbin of Hartland and Kaleb Franks of Waterford, took plea deals and will testify for the prosecution.