Trump pleads not guilty to latest charges in classified documents case

Former President Donald Trump entered his second not-guilty plea in as many days.

Trump informed the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday that he was pleading not guilty to the additional charges filed in the case involving classified documents.

In pleading not guilty, Trump also waived his right to appear in person for an arraignment.

The latest charge is for obstruction and willful retention of national defense information. The indictment alleges Trump and two of his associates requested that an employee delete security camera footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to prevent it from being "provided to a federal grand jury."

The superseding indictment is in addition to the other 37 counts pertaining to the mishandling of classified documents.

In a separate federal case, Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. In that case, he's charged with engaging in a conspiracy in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Trump was given similar conditions of release in both cases. He cannot break any laws or talk about the cases to potential witnesses.

The former president has maintained his innocence in the face of multiple indictments this year.

On Friday, he stated on Truth Social, "If you go after me, I'm coming after you!"

The legal troubles for Trump come as he continues to poll ahead of his Republican counterparts in the race for the 2024 presidential nomination.

