These tummy-control leggings are on sale for $8.33 each

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re in the market for some new workout clothing and are looking for tummy-control leggings, Amazon is having a great deal on a 3-pack that brings the price down to less than $10 per pair.

These High-Waisted Leggings for Women are tummy control leggings made for running, cycling, yoga and other workouts and are currently on sale, priced at $24.99-$26.99 for a 3-pack. That makes each pair of tummy control leggings between $8.33-$8.99, which, if you purchase yoga pants or other leggings often, you know is a great price.

The leggings come in more than 20 colors, with solid colors from black to red to gray and green as well as prints such as camo, leopard or galaxy. They have a wide elastic waistband with a snug, flattering fit and are made from a polyester-blend fabric with a touch of spandex, so they’re easy to wear and comfortable. While they come in sizes SM to XXL, there are actually only three sizes because of their stretchiness: a SM/MD is US size 2-12, while LG/XL is 12-24 and XXL is 24-32.

The leggings are designed to pair well with a variety of looks, from daytime casual wear to heading out at night. They pair well with everything from dresses and skirts to tunic tops and tees and can be used as base layer leggings when paired with boots, sweaters and scarves during the fall and winter.

If you don’t need more than one pair, you can also buy just one for $12.99, but buying three is a much better deal.

With a whopping 42,666 reviews, the leggings have 4.4 out of 5 stars, with customers saying they are super soft, comfortable, nice to wear around the house and worth the money.

One reviewer who gave them 5 stars says they are buttery soft and fit like a glove.

“They feel like buttery heaven both to my body underneath and to the touch on the outside. Slid on with ease fresh out the shower,” she wrote. “Black color when on isn’t the darkest of blacks but it is beautiful. The grey is gorgeous! Very slimming and smooths my imperfections without being uncomfortable.”

Some of the negative reviews mention that certain colors are see-through and a handful of others say they stain the skin, so keep that in mind when choosing which pairs you want. If you’re worried about them being see-through, it’s best to avoid lighter colors like white, while other shades like purple may be more likely to stain.

If you’re looking for something just a bit different, there are dozens of other tummy control leggings on Amazon, including some that are priced even cheaper.

This 3-pack of tummy control leggings is priced at $16.99, which breaks down to $5.66 per pair, or you can try this 4-pack of leggings for $29, which is $7.49 per pair.

The $29.99 pack is the No. 1 seller in the women’s snowboarding pants category, and they have more than 16,000 reviews and 4.4 out of 5 stars. Customers say they are super soft, squat proof, true to size and comfortable.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.