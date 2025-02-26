Watch Now
Metro Detroit Weather: A rain/snow mix today

A storm moves in today bringing rain and snow to Metro Detroit. Temps should be above freezing leading to minimal impacts on the roads. Rain and snow will linger into Thursday morning.
Today: Patchy freezing drizzle and sleet possible this morning. Eventually, this will transition to rain / snow mix by midday. Highs will reach the upper 30s for most areas. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Lingering snow showers with temps in the mid 30s. Colder north of Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

