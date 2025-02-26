Metro Detroit Weather: A rain/snow mix today

Today: Patchy freezing drizzle and sleet possible this morning. Eventually, this will transition to rain / snow mix by midday. Highs will reach the upper 30s for most areas. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Lingering snow showers with temps in the mid 30s. Colder north of Detroit. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds: W 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

