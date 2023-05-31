Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert in effect today

Watch Now
Mostly sunny skies continue this week with temperatures approaching 90° on the west side over the next few days and in Detroit Friday.
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 06:23:52-04

(WXYZ) — Mostly sunny skies continue this week with temperatures approaching flirting with 90° late in the week.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Lenawee counties for Wednesday.

People are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation like refueling vehicles or topping off, using gas-powered lawn equipment or using charcoal lighter fluid.

It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases like asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Today: Mostly sunny and 87°. Winds SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Clear skies with lows near 60°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Thursday: Mostly sunny and 89°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

