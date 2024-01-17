Metro Detroit Weather: Arctic air remains with snow coming to end the week

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until noon. Wind chills will be -15° to -20°. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin in 30 minutes or less.

Wind chills around -15° to -20° by this morning. Actual air temperatures will be near 0° to start the day, before climbing into the teens by the afternoon.

Temperatures climb a bit Thursday with lows in the teens and highs in the low 20s. There is a chance for some light snow, especially south of Detroit tonight into Thursday morning, which could create some slippery driving conditions. A few more snow showers are likely Thursday night into Friday with highs climbing to near 20°.

We take a step back this weekend, with morning temperatures back into the single digits both Saturday and Sunday, with wind chills back below 0°. Warmer temperatures move in next week, with highs back into the 30s, but with the warmth, expect rain and a wintry mix.

Today: Partly cloudy with a very cold wind! Highs in the mid teens, 16° in Detroit. Winds: SW 15-30 mph will have wind chills starting the day at -15° to -20°.

Tonight: Snow returns with slick spots possible. Winds: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Snow in the morning around and south of M-59. Watch for slick roads. Highs in the low 20s. Winds: SW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists!

Facebook: Dave Rexroth, Hally Vogel, Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn