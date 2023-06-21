Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Air quality alert in effect today

Warm weather continues with high temperatures mostly in the low to mid 80s. Skies will be mostly bright until rain chances return late week and this weekend
Posted at 5:32 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 06:27:23-04

AN AIR QUALITY ALERT IS IN EFFECT TODAY FOR SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN. Extra Ozone is the concern, especially for those with respiratory issues.

It will be a bit hazy today as smoke from Canadian wildfires moves overhead once again but the haze continues for much of the week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s. Rain chances are back by the end of the week and this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s with a chance of spotty showers. Winds: SE 5-15 G20 mph.

Thursday: More clouds and slightly cooler with temps in the upper 70s. Winds: E 10-15 mph.

Friday: Slight chance of rain with temps closer to 80.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

