GALLERY: Large hail seen across metro Detroit
As storms roll through metro Detroit, people are reporting large hail falling in the area.
Local viewers have captured video and photos of ping pong sized hail throughout metro Detroit at 3:20 p.m.
Richmond, MichiganPhoto by: Kristy Klein
Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: WXYZ Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: WXYZ Grand Blanc, MichiganPhoto by: Chelsea Agnetti
Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: Chryshelle Spurgeon
Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: Chryshelle Spurgeon
Davison, MichiganPhoto by: John McGrath
Harrison Township, MichiganPhoto by: Gilbert Hicks Harrison Township, MichiganPhoto by: Gilbert Hicks
