Watch Now
WeatherDetroit Weather

GALLERY: Large hail seen across metro Detroit

As storms roll through metro Detroit, people are reporting large hail falling in the area.

Local viewers have captured video and photos of ping pong sized hail throughout metro Detroit at 3:20 p.m.

Kristy Klein - Richmond, MI.jpeg Richmond, MichiganPhoto by: Kristy Klein
 20230720_150504.jpg Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ 20230720_145428.jpg Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ 20230720_150020.jpg Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ 20230720_150918.jpg Baseball size hail in DavisonPhoto by: WXYZ Hail 1.jpg Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: WXYZ Hail 2.jpg Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: WXYZ Chelsea Agnetti grand blanc.jpeg Grand Blanc, MichiganPhoto by: Chelsea Agnetti
Chryshelle Spurgeon - Oxford 2.jpeg Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: Chryshelle Spurgeon
 Chryshelle Spurgeon - Oxford.jpeg Oxford, MichiganPhoto by: Chryshelle Spurgeon
 John McGrath - Davison.png Davison, MichiganPhoto by: John McGrath
 pic1.jpeg Harrison Township, MichiganPhoto by: Gilbert Hicks pic2.jpeg Harrison Township, MichiganPhoto by: Gilbert Hicks

GALLERY: Large hail seen across metro Detroit

close-gallery
  • Kristy Klein - Richmond, MI.jpeg
  • 20230720_150504.jpg
  • 20230720_145428.jpg
  • 20230720_150020.jpg
  • 20230720_150918.jpg
  • Hail 1.jpg
  • Hail 2.jpg
  • Chelsea Agnetti grand blanc.jpeg
  • Chryshelle Spurgeon - Oxford 2.jpeg
  • Chryshelle Spurgeon - Oxford.jpeg
  • John McGrath - Davison.png
  • pic1.jpeg
  • pic2.jpeg

Share

Richmond, MichiganKristy Klein
Baseball size hail in DavisonWXYZ
Baseball size hail in DavisonWXYZ
Baseball size hail in DavisonWXYZ
Baseball size hail in DavisonWXYZ
Oxford, MichiganWXYZ
Oxford, MichiganWXYZ
Grand Blanc, MichiganChelsea Agnetti
Oxford, MichiganChryshelle Spurgeon
Oxford, MichiganChryshelle Spurgeon
Davison, MichiganJohn McGrath
Harrison Township, MichiganGilbert Hicks
Harrison Township, MichiganGilbert Hicks
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next