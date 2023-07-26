Gallery: Severe storms roll into Michigan Wednesday bringing heavy winds, gusts and damage
Several rounds of severe storms rolled into Michigan Wednesday bringing damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain. Witnessed storm damage near you? If so, please send us photos and videos, and include your location. We may use them on air and online.
6 Mile Road & Beech Daly in RedfordPhoto by: Barbara Ingersoll Petriches
Washtenaw CountyPhoto by: Phil Landram Lincoln ParkPhoto by: Nadalie Sciantarelli
Ann ArborPhoto by: Anna Kucher
255-year-old oak tree in Ann ArborPhoto by: Scott Yakley
255-year-old oak tree in Ann ArborPhoto by: Scott Yakley
Washtenaw CountyPhoto by: Phil Landram Lincoln ParkPhoto by: Nadalie Sciantarelli
Ann ArborPhoto by: Anna Kucher
255-year-old oak tree in Ann ArborPhoto by: Scott Yakley
255-year-old oak tree in Ann ArborPhoto by: Scott Yakley