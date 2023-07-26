Gallery: Severe storms roll into Michigan Wednesday bringing heavy winds, gusts and damage

Watch Now
Several rounds of severe storms rolled into Michigan Wednesday bringing damaging wind, large hail and heavy rain. Witnessed storm damage near you? If so, please send us photos and videos, and include your location. We may use them on air and online.

tree down photo.jpeg 6 Mile Road & Beech Daly in RedfordPhoto by: Barbara Ingersoll Petriches

 Phil Landram.jpeg Washtenaw CountyPhoto by: Phil Landram Nadalie Sciantarelli -- Lincoln Park .jpeg Lincoln ParkPhoto by: Nadalie Sciantarelli
anna kucher -- Ann arbor.jpeg Ann ArborPhoto by: Anna Kucher
 363336099_240781158838293_3945341907745765616_n.jpg 255-year-old oak tree in Ann ArborPhoto by: Scott Yakley
 363331375_828925638423200_2906938351018727663_n.jpg 255-year-old oak tree in Ann ArborPhoto by: Scott Yakley

