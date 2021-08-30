Watch
Summer 2021 is on track to be the 9th hottest since 1874

Summer 2021 on track to be 9th hottest on record
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 30, 2021
(WXYZ) — After an incredibly hot weekend in metro Detroit, the area now has 13 days this summer that have had 90-degree temperatures or higher.

The dates with temps above 90 in August are:

Aug. 10 – 90°
Aug. 22 - 91°
Aug. 24 - 91°
Aug. 26 - 91°
Aug. 28 - 91°
Aug. 29 - 92°

Meteorological summer officially ends at the end of August.

As Monday morning, it ranks at the 9th hottest on record. If that holds true, it will bump out 2020, which ranks as the 10th hottest on record, and move 1988 down to the 10th spot.

The hottest summer on record in metro Detroit was in 2016. Check out the current top 10 below.

  1. 2016
  2. 2012
  3. 2005
  4. 1995
  5. 1955
  6. 2018
  7. 2011
  8. 2010
  9. 1988
  10. 2020
