A winter storm takes aim at the Detroit area this week; here's the timing & snow potential

After a Winter with below-average snow things are picking up. Three storms will be moving across the country this week and two of them have their sights on Metro Detroit.

See the latest forecast from the 7 First Alert weather team in the video below

Looking at the potential for a big snowstorm in metro Detroit this week

Storm #2

This one brings a good chance of snow from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The bulk of the accumulation will be from 8 p.m. - 3 a.m. Thursday. Snow will be the primary type of precipitation - but a wintry mix is also possible on the east side of the metro Detroit which could reduce the amount of snow. The map below shows our early thinking.

Mike Taylor Early call snowmap

Timing may lead to an "early dismissal" consideration for some schools on Wednesday, which will ensure that students make it home.

Timing will also be adjusted as we get closer but current projections have this storm starting as early as 3 p.m.

Mike Taylor Winter storm timing

If the wintry mix stays to the south of the Detroit area, it will help our chances of area-wide heavy snow. If you love the snow, we're hoping this is the storm for you.

Storm #3

We'll focus on this storm after we can put the mid-week storm behind us. What I can say, is that this one is much larger and has the potential to bring even more snow. Timing is better since this storm is for the weekend.

Mike Taylor Storm number 3

