Detroit Weather: 15 to 20 degrees cooler today

Sunshine returns today and Thursday but the cooler temps are back as well. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until Friday and Friday night.

Today: Mostly sunny and 62°. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a chance of frost and lows near 38°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and 67°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

