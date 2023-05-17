Watch Now
Detroit Weather: 15 to 20 degrees cooler today

Sunshine returns today and Thursday but the cooler temps are back as well. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until Friday and Friday night.
Posted at 5:15 AM, May 17, 2023
Sunshine returns today and Thursday but the cooler temps are back as well. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until Friday and Friday night.

Today: Mostly sunny and 62°. Winds: NE 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with a chance of frost and lows near 38°. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and 67°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

