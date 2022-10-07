Detroit Weather: 25 degrees colder today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly sunny and breezy with a high of 53° in Detroit. A few spotty showers north of Detroit and across the thumb are possible under mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Coldest night of the season so far. Decreasing clouds and lighter winds overnight. Low of 35° in Detroit. Areas outside the city may drop below freezing. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Morning frost. Mostly sunny with a high of 59°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Low of 40° and a high of 65°. Mostly sunny. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes