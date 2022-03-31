Detroit Weather: 40-50 mph gusts as temperatures fall

(WXYZ) — A WIND ADVISORY for all of southeastern Michigan until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Gusts to 40 mph will be common. Isolated gusts to 50 mph are possible.

Today: Windy with falling temperatures and scattered rain showers. Temperatures drop from 60° early this morning to the 40s this afternoon. Wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. The wind gets lighter later in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lighter wind and a low chance of an isolated rain or snow shower overnight. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few flakes. High of 43°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

