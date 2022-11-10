Watch Now
Detroit Weather: 70° today, but wind chills drop to the teens this weekend

Highs in the 70s today. We'll have a slight chance of rain Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches. The rest of the weekend will be significantly colder with a few mixed rain/snow showers.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 05:52:21-05

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 72°. The record high is 77° (2020). Wind: S 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a low of 52°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. High of 61°. Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Cold and breezy with a few mixed rain/snow showers. High of 42°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

