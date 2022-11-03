Watch Now
Detroit Weather: 70° weather in November continues

Temperatures will be near records the next few days. A weak cold front brings rain late Saturday and cools us down Sunday.
Posted at 4:50 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 05:45:01-04

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10am for Sanilac, St. Clair, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe Counties.

Today: Morning fog. Drive carefully. Then mostly sunny with a high of 69°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 53°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Breezy with increasing clouds and a high of 73°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Windy day with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon and a chance of rain after 2pm. High of 71°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

