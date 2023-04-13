Detroit Weather: 80s for high temps again Today!

(WXYZ) — The heart of the heat wave is here today and Friday with highs in the low 80s both days. The next chance for rain holds off until late Saturday but lingers into Sunday with stronger storms possible. By Monday there could be some flakes flying as temps drop to the 40s for highs.

TODAY: Sunshine, breezy, and mostly in the low 80s. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and 78°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

