Detroit Weather: A few isolated showers again today

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance you get an isolated shower, and possibly hear some thunder. Best chance of rain will be in the afternoon, but a few lighter showers are also possible in the morning. High of 82°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 62° overnight. Light north wind.

Thursday: A little hotter but slightly less humid. Mostly sunny with a high of 84°. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 85°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

