Today: Lots of clouds and some flurries or light rain showers with a high of 39°. Wind: W 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy; a few flurries possible. Low of 27°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: We'll see some sun for the first time in a while. Partly cloudy with a high of 37°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

