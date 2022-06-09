Watch
Detroit Weather: A few pop up showers the next few days

Posted at 4:54 AM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 04:54:39-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 75°. Slight shower chance from northern Macomb county into the thumb after 2 PM. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable night with a low of 55°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late in the day. High of 75°.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm after 5pm. High of 76°.

