Detroit Weather: A few pop up showers the next few days

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 75°. Slight shower chance from northern Macomb county into the thumb after 2 PM. Wind: WNW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and comfortable night with a low of 55°. Wind: NW 5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible late in the day. High of 75°.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm after 5pm. High of 76°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

