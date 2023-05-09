Detroit Weather: A great day ahead

(WXYZ) — Scattered showers move out this morning. Sunshine sweeps in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures are on the up-swing, as well. You'll be able to enjoy high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s by the end of the week. Mother's Day brings a change however, with cooler temps and rain chances.

Today: Decreasing cloud cover early. Most of the day will be quite bright. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 72°. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

