Detroit Weather: A great day ahead

A cloudy start with a chance of rain this morning gives way to a nice finish. Highs will reach the upper 60s to 70s with nicer days to follow.
Posted at 5:12 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 06:20:13-04

(WXYZ) — Scattered showers move out this morning. Sunshine sweeps in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Temperatures are on the up-swing, as well. You'll be able to enjoy high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s by the end of the week. Mother's Day brings a change however, with cooler temps and rain chances.

Today: Decreasing cloud cover early. Most of the day will be quite bright. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 72°. Winds: SE 5 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

