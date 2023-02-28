Watch Now
Detroit Weather: A milder day ahead but we're tracking another storm to track

Posted at 4:54 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 04:54:49-05

Today: Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low to mid 40s and 46° in Detroit. Winds: W 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies return with lows near 34. Another wintry mix returns for the morning. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Rain and snow mix possible in the morning. Some areas could start with freezing rain. Highs end up in the upper 40s and low 50s with 52° in Detroit. W 10-20 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

