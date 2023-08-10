Detroit weather: A storm or two may move through this afternoon.

A storm or two may move through this afternoon with better chances for rain and storms late Friday and Friday night.

Today: Partly sunny with a high of 83°. There is a slight chance of a shower or a storm in the afternoon with a cold front moving through. Winds: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows in the low 60s. Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a storm chance late in the day. Highs around 80°. Higher rain and storm chances move in Friday night. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph.

Weekend Preview:

More rain will be possible Saturday as temps spike into the mid 80s. By Sunday, temps will return to the low 80s and upper 70s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

