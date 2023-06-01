Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert in effect again

(WXYZ) — Mostly sunny skies continue this week with temperatures flirting with 90° late in the week.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne, and Lenawee counties for again Thursday.

People are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation like refueling vehicles or topping off while filling up, using gas-powered lawn equipment or using charcoal lighter fluid.

It is recommended that people with respiratory diseases like asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Today: Mostly sunny and 89°. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds and temps in the low to mid 60s. Winds Calm

Friday: Partly sunny with highs around 90°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn