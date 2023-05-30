Detroit Weather: Air Quality Alert in effect today

(WXYZ) — Mostly sunny skies continue this week with temperatures approaching 90 degrees by Thursday.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties on Tuesday.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities that lead to ozone formation like refueling vehicles or topping off, using gas-powered lawn equipment or using charcoal lighter fluid.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases like asthma, limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

Today: Sunny and 86°. Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the low 60s. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and 87°. Winds SSE 5-10 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

