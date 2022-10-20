Detroit Weather: Another cold day before a big weekend warmup

(WXYZ) — Today: Cold and breezy with occasional light rain showers through 4pm. High of 49°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 36°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Bright skies in the afternoon with a high of 66°. Wind: SW 10-25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a morning low of 49° and an afternoon high of 72°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

