Detroit Weather: Another cold morning with a mild finish

A FREEZE WARNING again until 8 a.m. Thursday for all areas except St. Clair and Sanilac counties. Temperatures should reach lows of 27° to 34°.

After another sub-freezing start today, the sun will be strong all day helping us reach high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. The rain returns tonight through the weekend. The wettest day is Friday and the driest day is Saturday with rain chances early and late in the day.

Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 59° in Detroit and mid to upper 50s outside the city. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Rainy and cool with highs in the mid 50s. Wind: ENE 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

