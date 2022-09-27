Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Another cool and breezy fall day

Posted at 4:40 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 04:40:57-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly cloudy with isolated and sometimes scattered showers. High of 59°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Showers still possible overnight. Mostly cloudy with a low of 47°. Winds: W 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, and breezy. It will be dry though. Highs in the upper 50s. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the low 60s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

