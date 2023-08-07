Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit weather: Another mild day with a few showers

default.png
default.png
Posted at 4:59 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 04:59:43-04

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight through Monday. Severe weather is not expected.

Today: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows near 62. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Gradually drying out with a slight chance of rain, breezy with highs back into the low 80s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor, Marisa Woloszyn

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018