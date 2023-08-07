Detroit weather: Another mild day with a few showers

Scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms will continue tonight through Monday. Severe weather is not expected.

Today: Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies with lows near 62. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Gradually drying out with a slight chance of rain, breezy with highs back into the low 80s. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

