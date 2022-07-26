Detroit Weather: Another nice day before the humidity rises again

Watch Now
Highs today will be in the low 80s and the humidity stays low. It will be much more humid tomorrow; leading to a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.
Posted at 4:40 AM, Jul 26, 2022
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy and comfortable with a high of 82°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a low of 65°. Winds: S 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Much more humid and a little hotter with a chance of showers early and late, and storms in the afternoon and evening. High of 84°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of showers. High of 84°.

