Detroit Weather: Another sunny day before rain returns late tonight

(WXYZ) — Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 81°. Wind: SW 10 mph. Chance of rain late overnight. Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Chance of rain after midnight. Some thunder possible. Low of 62°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of showers in the morning. Brighter afternoon with a high of 84°. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: A few clouds around with temps in the low 60s. Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: High of 92°. The humidity stays low so the heat index will be close to the actual temperature.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

