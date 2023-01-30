Detroit Weather: Arctic air takes hold this week

Today: Morning snow showers. Mostly cloudy with a high of 26°, but temperatures and wind chills will be falling through the afternoon. It will feel like the single digits by 6pm. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Very cold with clearing skies. Low of 5°, wind chills could drop to as low as -10° overnight. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Bright and cold in the morning. Partly sunny afternoon with a high of 18°. Winds: WSW 10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

