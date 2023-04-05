Detroit Weather: Be prepared for strong thunderstorms today

Today: Enhanced risk of severe storms. Some storms may develop as early at 10am, but more numerous storms are expected in the afternoon well-before a cold front moves through. The biggest threats will be damaging gusts and large hail, but strong tornadoes will also be possible. Have a plan in case of a warning in your area. The cold front won't move through until around 8pm. Any storms should be weaker as the front passes because of storms earlier in the day. High of 75°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Temperatures drop to the low 40s overnight. Wind: NW 10-25 mph.

Thursday: Opening Day for the Tigers will be cool and dry. Partly cloudy. Colder and breezy with a high of 52°. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

