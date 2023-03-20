Detroit Weather: Breezy, but warmer for the first day of spring

Today: Milder and breezy for the first day of spring. Clouds will increase this afternoon along with wind gusts over 25 mph. High of 48°. spring officially begins at 5:24 p.m. Wind: SW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a slight chance of light rain maybe mixing with a few snow flakes. Low of 34°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 55°. Wind: S 10 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of light rain. Low of 40°, high of 55°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

