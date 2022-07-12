Detroit Weather: Breezy day with an afternoon shower possible

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny and breezy with a 20% chance of a shower in the afternoon. High of 83°. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 63°. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph getting lighter overnight.

Wednesday: Chance of a shower or storm in the morning and in the afternoon. High of 80°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with low humidity and a high of 82°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

