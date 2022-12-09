Detroit Weather: Breezy today with a mix of rain and snow after sunset

Friday: Mostly cloudy and breezy through the day with a high of 41° and wind chills in the low 30s. A mix of rain and snow moves in from the west around 4pm to 8pm. Temperatures stay above freezing for most, but some roads may be slick this evening through midnight. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Rain and snow ending around midnight. Then mostly cloudy with a low of 32°. Wind: NE 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 42°. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Minor snow accumulations will be possible across the Thumb early in the morning, so a few slick spots are possible north of M59. Otherwise dry around Detroit with a low of 33° and a high of 42°.

