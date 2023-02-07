Watch Now
Detroit Weather: Breezy warmup

Temperatures make a run at 50° this afternoon after some light morning rain. Wind gusts could climb over 30 mph at times today.
Posted at 4:53 AM, Feb 07, 2023
Today: Light morning rain; mainly before 8am. It's going to get windy through the morning with gusts over 30 mph possible into the afternoon. High of 49° with the potential of some clouds clearing this afternoon. Wind: WSW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 31°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 43°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

