Detroit Weather: Breezy warmup

Today: Light morning rain; mainly before 8am. It's going to get windy through the morning with gusts over 30 mph possible into the afternoon. High of 49° with the potential of some clouds clearing this afternoon. Wind: WSW 20-35 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 31°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 43°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes