Detroit Weather: Breezy with more rain today

Today: Breezy with rain showers becoming spottier through the in the morning. More rain develops after 5pm. That batch could be heavy and come with some thunder. High of 48°. Wind: SE (becoming SW in the afternoon) 10-20 mph and gusts to 30 mph.

Tonight: Rain before midnight. Then showers mixing to snow overnight. Low of 34° and breezy with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind: WNW 10-25 mph.

Friday: Colder and breezy with a few snow showers. High of 36°. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a low of 27° and a high of 35°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

