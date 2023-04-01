Detroit Weather: Breezy with more showers and falling temps

Saturday: Dry start to the day but rain moves in after 10am. A rumble of thunder will be possible from 10am-1pm. Temperatures will be near 50° through the morning but drop into the 40s in the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Occasional rain showers last through sunset. Wind: SW becoming NW 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Low of 27°. Decreasing clouds and lighter wind overnight. Wind: N 5-15 mph.

Sunday: Brighter skies return with a high of 45°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Increasing clouds with a high of 63°. Chance of rain at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

