Today: Clear skies with lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds with a low of 36°. A total lunar eclipse occurs from about 5:15am until 6:45am in the western sky. Wind: NE 5 mph.

Election Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 54°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

