Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Bright and warm start to the week

Sunshine returns in full force today with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Rain won't return until the weekend as temps stay mild.
Posted at 5:05 AM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 05:49:23-04

(WXYZ) — Make your outdoor plans for this upcoming work week! Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday as high temperatures soar into the lower 70s. A few clouds are possible on Tuesday, with more sunshine on tap for Wednesday. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until Friday and Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/NW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018