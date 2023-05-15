Detroit Weather: Bright and warm start to the week

(WXYZ) — Make your outdoor plans for this upcoming work week! Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday as high temperatures soar into the lower 70s. A few clouds are possible on Tuesday, with more sunshine on tap for Wednesday. The next chance for widespread rain holds off until Friday and Saturday.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Winds: Light.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/NW 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

