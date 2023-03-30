Detroit Weather: Bright day before high winds and rain return

Today: Cold morning. Mostly sunny with a high of 46°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of a shower after 9pm. More rain will move in closer to sunrise. Low of 39°, but temperatures rise after midnight. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Morning rain. Spottier showers in the afternoon. Evening rain with a few storms. High of 60°. Gusts 40+ mph are possible, especially late in the day. Wind: SW 15-35 mph.

Saturday: Warmer in the morning than in the afternoon. Showers and windy with some gusts over 45 mph. High of 50°, but temps fall through the 40s in the afternoon.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

