Detroit Weather: Bright day before high winds and rain return

Bright skies will help warm us into the mid 40s today after a cold start. Rain develops overnight into Friday, and the winds will get stronger going into the weekend.
Posted at 5:28 AM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 05:56:04-04

Today: Cold morning. Mostly sunny with a high of 46°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance of a shower after 9pm. More rain will move in closer to sunrise. Low of 39°, but temperatures rise after midnight. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Friday: Morning rain. Spottier showers in the afternoon. Evening rain with a few storms. High of 60°. Gusts 40+ mph are possible, especially late in the day. Wind: SW 15-35 mph.

Saturday: Warmer in the morning than in the afternoon. Showers and windy with some gusts over 45 mph. High of 50°, but temps fall through the 40s in the afternoon.

