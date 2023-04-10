Detroit Weather: Bright skies continue with warming temps

A quiet and dry weather pattern sets up across the region this week. It might be time to unpack the shorts ... high temperatures in the 70s are in store this week. The next chance for rain in Metro Detroit holds off until next weekend.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 66°. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 74°. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph, Gusts up to 25 mph

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

